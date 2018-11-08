Floyd Mayweather says he ‘never agreed’ to fight 20-year-old kickboxer

American professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather has backed out of a fight with 20-year-old Japanese kickboxer,Tenshin Nasukawa which was initially billed to hold on New Year’s Eve in Japan.

The 41-year-old had earlier confirmed the bout for 31st of December 2018 during a press conference which took place on Sunday night in Tokyo.

It was also understood that he revealed that he signed with Japanese mixed martial arts promotions company RIZIN Fighting Federation.

After the announcement, his sworn enemies, 50 Cent, Conor McGregor and many others blasted him for agreeing to fight a younger kickboxer.

Taking to his Instagram account this night, Mayweather denied he agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa.

He wrote: