Football

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 10TH NOVEMBER

Football as a matter of fact has gone beyond the days of being just a patriotic fan of a particular football club.

People have also found a way of aligning their passion for these sports with their tendency to make money from it.

There are even instances of where a Manchester united fan would stake his money against his so called team just to ensure his winnings.

To this end, we have this very high probable games for you to try your luck for today.

2567
10/11/2018 18:30
Borussia Dortmund – Bayern Munich
Prematch
2
3982
10/11/2018 20:30
Genoa – Napoli
Prematch
2
3981
10/11/2018 18:00
Spal 2013 – Cagliari
Prematch
Over(1.5)
1526
10/11/2018 20:45
Girona – Leganes
Prematch
Over Corner(9.5)
5201
10/11/2018 16:00
Bromley – Peterborough
Prematch
Over(2.5)

Tags

You may also like

Betting Tips: Matches That Would Produce Over 1.5 Goals This Weekend

PREDICT AND WIN N10,000: THE MATCHES WITH THE HIGHEST SCORELINE IN EACH OF THE 5 MAJOR LEAGUES

Jose Mourinho Reveals How He Has Been Getting The Best Out Of Anthony Martial

Manchester United Midfielder, Jesse Lingard, Moves Above Club Rivalry, Wishes Arsenal Forward, Dannyl Welbeck, Qucik Recovery

Mancity vs Manutd: We Are Not A Team That Give Up – Mourinho Warns Pep Guardiola

Mancity vs Manutd: Who Do You Think Would Win???

THIERRY HENRY ON THE ROPES

ANTHONY MARTIAL EARNS FRANCE NATIONAL TEAM RECALL

CALLUM WILSON EARNS FIRST CALL UP TO ENGLAND SQUAD

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *