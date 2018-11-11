FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 11TH NOVEMBER

Football as a matter of fact has gone beyond the days of being just a patriotic fan of a particular football club.
People have also found a way of aligning their passion for these sports with their tendency to make money from it.
There are even instances of where a Manchester united fan would stake his money against his so called team just to ensure his winnings.
To this end, we have this very high probable games for you to try your luck for today.
2568
11/11/2018 15:30
RB Leipzig – Bayer Leverkusen
Prematch
Over(2.5)
1379
11/11/2018 13:00
Liverpool – Fulham
Prematch
Yes – Corner 10Minute
3983
11/11/2018 12:30
Atalanta – Inter
Prematch
Over Corner(10.5)
1528
11/11/2018 16:15
Barcelona – Real Betis
Prematch
X-15min
1529
11/11/2018 18:30
Rayo Vallecano – Villarreal
Prematch
X2
1070
11/11/2018 20:45
Celta Vigo – Real Madrid
Prematch
2