FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 16TH NOVEMBER

Football as a matter of fact has gone beyond the days of being just a patriotic fan of a particular football club. People have also found a way of aligning their passion for these sports with their tendency to make money from it.
There are even instances of where a Manchester united fan would stake his money against his so called team just to ensure his winnings.
To this end, we have this very high probable games for you to try your luck for today.
9741
16/11/2018 20:45
Netherlands – France
Prematch
2
9744
16/11/2018 20:45
Gibraltar – Armenia
Prematch
Over(2.5)
3407
16/11/2018 11:30
Japan – Venezuela
Prematch
1
3003
16/11/2018 15:25
United Arab Emirates – Bolivia
Prematch
Over(2.5)