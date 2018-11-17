FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 17TH NOVEMBER

Football as a matter of fact has gone beyond the days of being just a patriotic fan of a particular football club. People have also found a way of aligning their passion for these sports with their tendency to make money from it.
There are even instances of where a Manchester united fan would stake his money against his so called team just to ensure his winnings.
To this end, we have this very high probable games for you to try your luck for today.
9750
17/11/2018 20:45
Italy – Portugal
Prematch
X2
1729
17/11/2018 14:00
South Africa – Nigeria
Prematch
Over(2.5)
8791
17/11/2018 16:00
Equatorial Guinea – Senegal
Prematch
2
3797
17/11/2018 12:00
FK Vojvodina – FK Spartak Subotica
Prematch
Over(2.5)