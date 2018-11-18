Football

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 18TH NOVEMBER

Football as a matter of fact has gone beyond the days of being just a patriotic fan of a particular football club. People have also found a way of aligning their passion for these sports with their tendency to make money from it.

There are even instances of where a Manchester united fan would stake his money against his so called team just to ensure his winnings.

To this end, we have this very high probable games for you to try your luck for today.

2272
18/11/2018 20:45
Spain – Bosnia & Herzegovina
Prematch
Over(2.5)
1733
18/11/2018 20:45
Switzerland – Belgium
Prematch
2
8806
18/11/2018 18:00
Guinea – Ivory Coast
Prematch
X2
1025
18/11/2018 16:30
Nigeria – South Africa
Prematch
1

