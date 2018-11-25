FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 20 ODDS FOR TODAY: 25TH NOVEMBER

Football as a matter of fact has gone beyond the days of being just a patriotic fan of a particular football club. People have also found a way of aligning their passion for these sports with their tendency to make money from it.
There are even instances of where a Manchester united fan would stake his money against his so called team just to ensure his winnings.
To this end, we have this very high probable games for you to try your luck for today
5249
25/11/2018 15:00
Bologna – Fiorentina
Prematch
2
5248
25/11/2018 14:30
Bournemouth – Arsenal
Prematch
2
5257
25/11/2018 18:30
Espanyol – Girona
Prematch
Over Corner(9.5)
5253
25/11/2018 16:15
Sevilla – Valladolid
Prematch
Over Corner(9.5)