FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 50 ODDS FOR TODAY: 3RD NOVEMBER

Football as a matter of fact has gone beyond the days of being just a patriotic fan of a particularlso found a way of aligning their passion for these sports with their tendency to make money from it.
There are even instances of where a Manchester united fan would stake his money against his so called team just to ensure his winnings.
To this end, we have this very high probable games for you to try your luck for today.
5930
03/11/2018 15:00
Inter – Genoa
Prematch
Over Corner(8.5)
5932
03/11/2018 20:30
Juventus – Cagliari
Prematch
1 Corner
8821
03/11/2018 16:00
Cardiff City – Leicester City
Prematch
2 Corner
8826
03/11/2018 20:45
Wolves – Tottenham
Prematch
Over Corner(8.5)
7664
03/11/2018 16:15
Real Madrid – Valladolid
Prematch
1 Corner
7666
03/11/2018 20:45
Rayo Vallecano – Barcelona
Prematch
Under Corner(11.5)
7665
03/11/2018 18:30
Valencia – Girona
Prematch
1 Corner
3325
03/11/2018 20:00
Strasbourg – Toulouse
Prematch
1X
3792
03/11/2018 16:00
Wycombe – Peterborough
Prematch
X2
1599
03/11/2018 18:30
PSV – Vitesse Arnhem
Prematch
1