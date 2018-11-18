News Feed

Footballer Ahmed Musa Slams Instagram User Who Berated Him For Worshiping With Christians

Ahmed Musa has slammed an IG user who said because he is a Muslim, he shouldn’t have joined other Super Eagles stars in singing a worship song . Yesterday, the Super Eagles stand-in captain, shared a dressing room video of himself and other stars singing a worship song after Nigeria qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

It was a lovely video that showed the eagles savour their qualification to the continental showpiece, but everyone didn’t seem to be pleased with the video.

An Instagram user sparked a controversy on his page by criticizing him for dancing and singing to a worship song, saying he shouldn’t have done so since he was a Muslim.

See his replies below;

