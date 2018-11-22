Footballer Mikel Obi’s partner Olga Diyachenko reveals what impressed her most about Nigeria women

Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, his Russian partner, Olga Diyachenko and their twin daughters Ava and Mia are currently in Nigeria for a visit.

A welcome party was held for them with his parents and siblings in attendance.

Olga has now poured encomium on Nigerian women, saying she’s really impressed.

She wrote;

“Nigeria, what a surprise you’ve turned out be. 🇳🇬 But, if I’m to say what impressed me most, it’s The Women. So much; grace, charisma and not a shred of insecurity. Nigerian women walk swaying their beautiful hips with their backs impeccably straight, heads held high, knowing their worth. Their attitude is strong, yet very sensual, regardless whether it’s a wealthy woman walking through a 5 star hotel or a young girl crossing the road at 7 AM rushing to work. Although may I say, Nigerian women do not rush, nor do they fidget, they simply glide.

The way Nigerian women preserve their culture and traditions is admirable. They don’t chase international designers or dress according to Vogue, they wear beautiful traditional dresses, dance the traditional dances and do it all with pride!

I hope Ava and Mia will inherit the calmness, sense of pride, posture and self worth that I’ve witnessed Nigerian women posses with such ease. Nigerian Women hat off to you 🙌🏼 #Nigeria #Pride #Women 💚”