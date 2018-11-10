‘For The First Time In Two Months I Can Sleep On My Bed’ Comedian Chigurl Reveals As She Celebrates Her Recovery (Video)

Comedian Chigul has revealed in a new video on her page, that she is celebrating a milestone for being able to sleep on her bed after two months due to an undisclosed sickness. According to her, she has been sleeping on the chair for months but for the first time in two months, the comedian said she can finally sleep on her bed, and for this reason, she is celebrating a milestone.

Watch the video

“THE BOUNCE BACK!!!! OH!!! SHE GANNA BE EPIC…..THAT TUNNEL IS BECOMING A HIGHWAY WITH STREETLIGHTS…..#itsaprocess #itrustmine #grateful #wecomingback #stronger’ she captioned the video.

Chioma Omeruah best known as Chigul is a Nigerian comedian, singer and actress who is known for her accents and comedic characters.