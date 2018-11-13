Football

Forget Chelsea’s Unbeaten, Manchester City Is Running Away With The Title!!!

Manchester City have pulled 4 points clear ahead of the only unbeaten team across Europe’s 5 major leagues, Chelsea, at the summit of their domestic league table after just 12 matches in the current season. The defending Champions have also been scoring freely in contrast to Chelsea minimal goal return.

Should Chelsea be serious about contending for the league title this season, they they need to be more ruthless in the attacking final third and also take their chances.

Manchester City’s closest rival at the top of the league table is Liverpool, who is 2 points adrift of the league leader despite scoring freely in the current season.

You may also like

’10 Seasons, 202 Goals And Far From Finished’ – Kareem Benzema Lashes At Critics

Here Is The Story Of Vincent Kompany’s Dad, A Refugee From Congo But Is Now The First Ever Black Mayor In Belgium

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 10 ODDS FOR TODAY: 13TH NOVEMBER

Mancity 3 Manutd 1: Red Devils Equal 16 Years ‘Unwanted’ Record

Manchester United Wing Back, Ashley Young, Can’t Just Get Over Thrashing By Machester City

Chelsea Midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, Reveals Frustration With Everton Stalemate

Betting Tips: Croatia vs Spain

Here Is How Chelsea Coach, Maurizio Sarri, Reacted To Breaking 26Years Old EPL Record

Barca ‘Underwhelming’ in disappointing loss to Real Betis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *