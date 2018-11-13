Forget Chelsea’s Unbeaten, Manchester City Is Running Away With The Title!!!

Manchester City have pulled 4 points clear ahead of the only unbeaten team across Europe’s 5 major leagues, Chelsea, at the summit of their domestic league table after just 12 matches in the current season. The defending Champions have also been scoring freely in contrast to Chelsea minimal goal return.

Should Chelsea be serious about contending for the league title this season, they they need to be more ruthless in the attacking final third and also take their chances.

Manchester City’s closest rival at the top of the league table is Liverpool, who is 2 points adrift of the league leader despite scoring freely in the current season.