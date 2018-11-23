Former Nollywood Actress, Regina Askia Shows Off Her American Husband (Photos)

Ex beauty queen and actress turned nurse, Regina Askia-Williams shows off her cute husband, Rudolph ‘Rudy’ Williams.

Regina Askia Williams has been married to American, Rudolph ‘Rudy’ Williams for 18 years.

They have two children – daughter, Teesa Olympia and son, Rudolph Junior.

Regina Askia-Williams’s other daughter, model Stephanie Hornecker, is from a previous relationship.

She currently lives in America with her family, and is now a family nurse practising in New York City.

