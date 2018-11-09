News Feed

Founder of ‘The Boob Movement’ Chioma comes out as Lesbian, shows off her partner

South African based-Nigerian model, Abby Chioma Zeus who happens to be the Founder of ‘The Boob Movement’ has just come out as a Lesbian.

The model took to her Twitter page to show off her South African partner, Lonah Zainab, including sharing the handle of joint Instagram account, which has loved-up videos and photo of them together.

Sharing of them, Chioma wrote: ‘I fit do anything for your love ?? @lonahsimakuhle_ ‘

In one of the photos, they shared to their Instagram page, the pair were pictured showing off their matching tattoos. The photo was captioned: ‘She my queen , I’m her king ??.’

Watch the video below;

