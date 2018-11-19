Four Big Clubs Hustle To Sign Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is attracting interest from four of Europe’s leading clubs, claims Don Balon.

Despite flopping at Old Trafford, the Chilean is still regitsering on the respective transfer radars of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Serie A side looking to land midfielder this winter

AC Milan sporting director Leonardo is ready to make a splash by bringing Cecs Fabregas to the Serie A side.

The Italian side are facing major injury concerns and are looking to be active in the winter window, with CalcioMercato claiming that they have already made contact to find out what it would take to land the Spanish midfielder.

The Brazilian, Neymar wants the defender, Sergio Ramos gone before he joins Madrid.

Could Sergio Ramos be the stumbling block that keeps Neymar out of Real Madrid?

A report in Don Balon claims that the Brazilian isn’t willing to play beside the Spanish star and will not join the La Liga giants as long as Ramos is on the team.

Barcelona will enter the transfer market for a central defender in January as they have concerns over the fitness of Samuel Umtiti, according to AS.

The French defender has had his return date from a knee injury sustained in October postponed several times by Barca and Ernesto Valverde could look to strengthen if the problem persists.

