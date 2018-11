88 million Nigerians now living in extreme poverty, this comes a few months after the country overtook India as the world poverty capital.

The latest figure was achieved after a whooping number of 1.1 million Nigerians slipped into extreme poverty in just four months.

This means that the number of Nigerians living below $1.90 per day now equals to 88 million.

The Brookings Institution in June, named Nigeria as the world’s poverty capital, with 86.9 million Nigerians living in extreme poverty.