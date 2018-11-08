Fresh!!! Contractor who leaked Ganduje’s alleged bribery videos willing to appear before investigating panel

The contractor who leaked the video clips of Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano governor, allegedly receiving bribes, has said he is more than ready to testify before the investigating panel of the state House of Assembly.

This was revealed in a letter which was sent via his lawyer, Saeed Muhd Twada, to the chairman of the investigative panel.

According to the contractor, he would be glad, if the governor Ganduje could also appear in person at the panel. Apart from the governor, he also stated in the letter that Jaafar Jaafar, publisher of Daily Nigerian newspaper, and one Aminu Daurawa must also be present.

Although Ganduje had denied collecting kickbacks from contractors, several videos published by Daily Nigerian, showed the governor collecting money from some people.

The contractor, also mentioned that his appearance is not without conditions, as one of his conditions was that all the video clips be submitted to two experts for forensic analysis and report — one, a serving officer of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the other an expatriate, while their bills will be paid for by the state.

“That a Certified True Copy of the Report(s) prepared by the experts shall be made available to our client prior to his appearance,” the letter read.

“That our client has undertaken to surrender to the experts, the device used in capturing all the events in the video clips submitted and others yet to be submitted for discreet analysis and scrutiny.

“That all the proposed questions to be asked by the panel in the anticipated session shall not be more than TEN (10) and shall be forwarded to our client in advance.

“That the sitting be restricted to limited persons and that our client should be allowed to wear mask, bear pseudo name and receive protection from authorities for himself, family and business undertakings.”