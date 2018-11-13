Metro News, Trending

Fresh: Nigerian army captures 19-year-old female suicide bomber in Borno

Troops of the Nigerian army on Tuesday, arrested a female suicide bomber at Gonikalachari Borno State.

In a statement by the army , it reveales that troops of 251 Task Force Battalion Maiduguri arrested the female suicide bomber, identified as Shaidutu Adamu. It was revealed also that the suicide bomber(19), attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri to detonate her suicide vest and inflict maximum casualty on innocent Nigerians, but was caught by officers of the army.

It was discovered that the suicide bomber was from Gwoza in Borno State and was sent on a lone mission.

Upon interrogation, she confessed that she has been in Sambisa Forest for about 3 years.

Consequently, Troops from 47 Explosive Ordinance Device Battalion were invited to diffuse the explosives. She has been transferred to 7 Military Intelligence Brigade Maiduguri for further investigations, the army revealed.

You may also like

Orji Kalu played you: Nigerians mock Buhari/APC after former governor absconds

Buhari finally reacts to Ganduje’s ‘dollar’ videos

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th November

2019: ‘I’ll lift 80 million Nigerians out of poverty’ – Oby Ezekwesili

APC and PDP have nothing to offer Nigerians – Donald Duke

God will judge Buhari for always demeaning Nigerians before the world – Fani-Kayode

My name is Adams Oshiomhole, I have fought the fiercest juntas without running to exile

FG must humbly apologize to Atiku – Shehu Sani

Nigerians troll Tambuwal as INEC fails to list him among candidates for 2019 governorship election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *