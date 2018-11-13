Fresh: Nigerian army captures 19-year-old female suicide bomber in Borno

Troops of the Nigerian army on Tuesday, arrested a female suicide bomber at Gonikalachari Borno State.

In a statement by the army , it reveales that troops of 251 Task Force Battalion Maiduguri arrested the female suicide bomber, identified as Shaidutu Adamu. It was revealed also that the suicide bomber(19), attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri to detonate her suicide vest and inflict maximum casualty on innocent Nigerians, but was caught by officers of the army.

It was discovered that the suicide bomber was from Gwoza in Borno State and was sent on a lone mission.

Upon interrogation, she confessed that she has been in Sambisa Forest for about 3 years.

Consequently, Troops from 47 Explosive Ordinance Device Battalion were invited to diffuse the explosives. She has been transferred to 7 Military Intelligence Brigade Maiduguri for further investigations, the army revealed.