Fuji musician, Pasuma commissions ten blocks of classrooms to celebrate his 51st birthday in Mushin

Fuji star, Pasuma who turned 51 today commissioned 10 blocks of classrooms in Mushin area of Lagos to celebrate his special day.

Pasuma who visited his Alma Mata, Muslim Mission Primary School, Mushin, to commission the 10 block of classrooms renovated by Pasuma Fans Club in the community, advised students of the school to set their hearts towards achieving their set goals and also pay keen attention to their studies.

“I was once like you people because I started from this school. My music career started here and I will always remember having the school as part of my foundation years.

“I usually sing in the school with my friends during breaks and I can never forget the impact the school had in my life,” he said.




