Fuji musician, Pasuma releases beautiful photos as he celebrates his son’s birthday

Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi popularly known as Pasuma celebrates his son, Jibola as he shares some of his adorable photos.

Jibola strikes a strong resemblance with his 50-year old father who was born in the Mushin area of Lagos State. His fans on social media have joined him in the joyous celebrations.

Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, also known as “Oganla”, is a Nigerian film actor and Fuji musician. Pasuma was born on 27 November 1967 at Mushin in Lagos State and was brought up in Kwara State, western Nigeria.

See more photos:




