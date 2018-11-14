Fulham Sack Coach, Appoints Claudio Ranieri

Premier League outfit Fulham have sacked manager Slavisa Jokanovic and have appointed Claudio Ranieri instead.

The Cottagers find themselves bottom of the table with just five points from 12 games and a negative goal difference of 20. The abysmal form after gaining promotion has now led to the exit of Slavisa Jokanovic.

The club has moved swiftly to rope in a replacement in Claudio Ranieri. The Italian is famous for leading Leicester City to a fairytale Premier League triumph in 2016. He left the Foxes after a below-par start to the subsequent campaign and was in charge of Ligue 1 outfit Nantes last season.

The 67-year-old has been given a multi-year contract at Fulham.