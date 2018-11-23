Uncategorized

Funke Bucknor shares childhood photo of herself & her late sister, Tosyn Bucknor

Popular Nigerian OAP, Tosyn Bucknor passed away some days ago plunging her fans on social media into mourning mood.

Celebrities and other persons also took to social media to share their grief over the woman’s passing.

Since Tosyn’s sad death, her sister, Funke Bucknor has made a series of posts on Instagram, showing just how deeply grieved she is about Tosyn’s passing.

Her most recent post is a throwback childhood photo showing she and Tosyn together.

See below:

She simply captioned it thus: “Two little ones sitting on a tree”

Funke’s many fans have poured into her comment section to comfort the grief-stricken woman who is apparently still heartbroken over the tragic development.

