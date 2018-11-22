News Feed

FUTO final year student drowns in Imo state (photos)

A young university student identified as Kester Gabriel, has reportedly died in Imo state. Kester who was a final year student of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, drowned while swimming.

Local reports show that the deceased said to be a 500 level Material and Metallurgical Engineering student, died inside the Otammiri river in Ihiagwa area of the state.

He was said to have returned to school, on Sunday, after his Industrial Training, only to die on Wednesday while swimming.

His body has since been recovered and deposited in a mortuary.

You may also like

Alleged $3m Bribe: Femi Otedola appears In court, Insists Senator Farouk Lawan demanded money

Ladies Now Being Forced To Remove Their Panties At Gunpoint In DELSU

IMSU student commits suicide after stabbing boyfriend (Photos)

Delta APC Dares Oshiomhole

Woman Goes Viral After She Revealed The Thoughtful Birthday Gift She Gave Her Husband (Photo)

How American Man Who Went To Preach On An Indian Island Was Killed With Arrows (Photos)

Silicone Breast Implants Increase Arthritis, Stillbirth And Skin Cancer Risk – Study

VP’s Daughter, Kiki Osinbajo Pays Tribute To Fela In Crested T-shirt

Shocker: Imo State University Student Commits Suicide After Stabbing Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *