Ganduje drags publishers of alleged bribery videos to court, billions of Naira

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has dragged the publishers of videos of him, allegedly collecting kickbacks from contractors.

The governor is demanding N3 billion damages in the suit, filed at a federal high court in Kano state.

Nuradeen Ajagi, his counsel, asked the court to declare the video clips as a defamation of character and wrongful.

The governor, in the suit dated November 13th, also demanded a public apology from the newspaper.

The publisher of Daily Nigerian, the online newspaper, which published the video, Ja’afar Ja’afar is expected to appear in court within 14 days.

“Outright and unqualified imputation of theft, fraud, corruption and dishonesty which are all criminal offenses by the defendants’ publication against the plaintiff without any conviction by a court of laws, is slanderous, libelous, injurious and wrongful,” the suit read.

“In order perpetually restraining the defendants, their agents and all persons and entities to whom they shared their libelous documents/records from further defaming the good standing and character of the plaintiff.

“That the plaintiff is entitled to damages against the defendants for defamation of character by way of libel and slander.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from further publishing the said defamatory story and sharing the said doctored video clips howsoever to whichever type of audience.

“An order compelling the defendants to pay the plaintiff the sum of N3, 000,000,000 (Three billion naira) as damages for the defamation of the plaintiff character and standing.

“An order compelling the defendants to write a public apology to the plaintiff and broadcast such apology through their online platforms and other news media with global accessibility.”