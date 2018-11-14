Gay man explains why he chose men over women

A gay man has replied a Nigerian woman who criticized him for his lifestyle and he went in hard.

Jane, a Nigerian lady resident in Onitsha, shared a loved up photo of Matt with his boyfriend and condemned them for their choice of lifestyle.

She wrote:

Well, Matt saw the post and replied. In his reply, he pretty much took Jane apart and people are saying she deserves it.

He wrote:

I’ll answer, its me in the picture your infatuated by. You’ve chosen to speak in bad grammar, you’ve chosen penciled in eyebrows w/2much contour around them, you’ve chosen to wear bad wigs, & improperly installed lace fronts.

I have chosen to love men, years of dating women like you, doing way too much, I connect with a man in a way I found peace. Not my fault if your still single looking for a mans love and can’t find it. Maybe stunts like this is why. Be blessed.