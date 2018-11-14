News Feed

Gay man explains why he chose men over women

A gay man has replied a Nigerian woman who criticized him for his lifestyle and he went in hard.

Jane, a Nigerian lady resident in Onitsha, shared a loved up photo of Matt with his boyfriend and condemned them for their choice of lifestyle.

She wrote:

Well, Matt saw the post and replied. In his reply, he pretty much took Jane apart and people are saying she deserves it.

He wrote:

I’ll answer, its me in the picture your infatuated by. You’ve chosen to speak in bad grammar, you’ve chosen penciled in eyebrows w/2much contour around them, you’ve chosen to wear bad wigs, & improperly installed lace fronts.

I have chosen to love men, years of dating women like you, doing way too much, I connect with a man in a way I found peace. Not my fault if your still single looking for a mans love and can’t find it. Maybe stunts like this is why. Be blessed.

Tags

You may also like

Kemi Adetiba narrates ugly experience in hands of airport officials

Lady reveals why she and her husband live in separate houses

Bobrisky clashes with fans for showing love to Denrele

“Ganduje Is A Responsible Leader Despite Allegations Of Receiving Bribes” – Buhari

Tonto Dikeh sets to undergo another plastic surgery

Stunning Photos Of Nigeria’s Most Beautiful Girl Anita Ukah At The Miss World Pageant

Toyin Abraham Is Smitten By Adesua Etomi’s Radiant Beauty As She Features On Gtb Fashion Magazine (Photos)

Oyemkke threatens to unleash his d!ck on Tunde Ednut after he was bounced from Wande Coal’s concert

Beautiful Ladies Rush Internet Sensation, Mr. Spell (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *