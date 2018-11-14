News Feed, Trending, Uncategorized

Gay man remanded in prison for raping 9-year-old

Gay man, identified as Osamudiamen Amayo, was reprimanded in prison by Egor Magistrate court in Edo state on Monday, 13th November, 2018 for allegedly defiling a 9-year-old boy.

The incident took place around Medical Stores road, Benin city. According to reports, the little boy revealed to his mom that the rapist had been having canal knowledge of him and threatened to murder him if he ever revealed the truth.

The 24-year-old  gay man ran out of luck when the mother of the victim started observing a change of behavior and an abnormal loss of weight in her child. The case was first reported to the Edo civil society organizations, who got the suspect arrested and later charged to court.

After his arraignment today, Amayo was remanded in prison and the case has been adjourned till the 6th of December, 2018.

 

