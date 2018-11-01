Gen Idris Alkali and Agom Adara’s death represent our national Portrait of tragedy and shame – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has said that the murder of Gen Idris Alkali and Kaduna state traditional ruler, Agom Adara represent our national Portrait of tragedy and shame.

It will be recalled that Gen Idris Alkali was reported missing in September after his car was discovered in a pond in Plateau state. However, on October 31st, a team of security agents set out to the well, where the general’s body was suspected to have been dumped.

The well was subsequently drained, and the decomposing body of the general was found. Other items, including the shirt he wore on the day of his disappearance were equally recovered from the well.

The Kaduna traditional ruler was also kidnapped and murdered by his captors recently, even though ransom had been paid.

In a reactions to these murders, the federal lawmaker said, their deaths reveals our national shame and tragedy . A clear sign of the country’s systemic failure.

He wrote;

Gen Idris Alkali and Agom Adara represent our national Potrait of tragedy and shame.

Their souls hovers above the heaps of our systemic failure and guilt as a nation.

Their spirit will eternally hunt their assailants and perpetually torment the conscience of the power of their custody.