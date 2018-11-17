Genort Rohr qualfies Nigeria for AFCON 2019 for the first time in 5 years

The Super Eagles have qualified for Cameroon 2019 after holding South Africa to a 1-1 draw at the FNB Stadium.

Nigeria went ahead in the tenth minute from an own goal through Buhle Mkhwanazi as the defender intercepted Samuel Kalu’s cross into his own net to make it 1-0.

The three-time African champions should have made it 2-0 in the 18th minute but the referee wrongly flagged Kelechi Ihenacho who was one-on-one with the goalkeeper offside.

Bafana Bafana responded through their scoring sensation Lebo Mothiba in the 26th minute after danger man Percy Tau dribbled past two Nigerian defenders and provided an easy tap-in for the young striker. The first half ended in a 1-1 draw as the half time score put the Nigerian side in contention for qualification.

The talking points of the second period came when Ahmed Musa’s goal was denied after the linesman made another wrong decision flagging the Super Eagles captain in an offside position.

Both sides shared the spoils as the green and white made it through to the tournament next June – their first since they won the tournament in 2013.

In the other group match, Libya white-washed Seychelles by 8-1 to hand them a glimmer of hope qualification in the last match against South Africa.