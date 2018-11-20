News Feed

Gernot Rohr Set To Ring The Changes In Nigeria vs. Uganda Friendly
 

Gernot Rohr has confirmed he will ring the changes against Uganda, with ‘about six’ new faces making his starting lineup in the friendly.

After securing 2019 African Cup of Nations slot with a draw against South Africa, the Super Eagles begin preparations for the finals with the tuneup clash against the Cranes at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

And the German tactician is set to rest some of his key players, with goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa who kept Saturday’s game to sit out the entire tie as other two goalkeepers Theophilus Afelokhai Daniel Akpeyi are set for action.

“We have two goalkeepers who didn’t play against South Africa, we’ll make about six changes because we want to see everyone,” Rohr said during his pre-match conference.

“Afelokhai and Akpeyi will feature in both halves of the game.”

Nigeria’s last encounter with their visitors ended in a 1-0 home defeat, coinciding with former skipper Vincent Enyeama’s 100th cap.

