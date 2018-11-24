Ghana has left us – Singer Teni says as she complains about the poor state of electricity in Nigeria (video)

Recently, Nigerian musician Teniola Apata took a trip to Ghana. The talented singer who has been in the country for over 24 hours could not help but notice the way things worked over there and how different they seemed to be from how things operated in Nigeria.

For one, Teni was rather impressed by the fact that there was stable electricity in the country of Ghana. According to her, since she has been there, there has not been any power outage neither was there any sound of generators revving through the night.

This highly improved state of Ghana has caused Teni to take to her Instagram page to lament. In a weeping mood, the lady complained that Nigeria has been left behind in spite of the fact that they used to be on a higher pedestal than their fellow African countries.

In the video, Teni also said that Nigerians needed to embark on a 200 days fasting if the country was going to be any better. For the singer, the only thing that stood Nigeria out from Ghana was Jollof rice and nothing more.

See her full post below: