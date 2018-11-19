News Feed

Ghanaian Actor, John Dumelo Reveals Who He Pays His Tithes To
 

Celebrated Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has revealed to the public what he does with his tithe money.

According to the famed actor, he gives his tithe to the needy as they need it more than the church.

“I give my tithe to the needy most of the time. I think they need it more than the ‘church’. I don’t know if it’s wrong,” he posted via Twitter.

He made this claim on Twitter on Sunday morning. Tithing in Christianity has always been a controversial topic. As some people believe in tithing, others frown at the act.

