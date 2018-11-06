Ghanaian Actress Juliet Ibrahim Bags Two Awards In One Night

Actor, brand Influencer, host/MC, producer, musician and entrepreneur, Juliet Ibrahim has bagged double awards from different events in one night. Nigeria achiever sawards honored her as the “CELEBRITY HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR”, while Ghana naija showbiz awards gave her an award for being the “ FANS’ FAVORITE CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR”.

She wrote; “Two awards in one night on November 4th in Lagos. Special thanks to all of my Unicorns around the world- my social media family and to the organizers @ghananaijashowbizawards for the distinct Recognition Award “ FANS’ FAVORITE CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR” and to the organizers @nigeriaachieversawards for my award “CELEBRITY HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR” I love you all #unicorns #teamjulietibrahim #blessed #winners”