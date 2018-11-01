Uncategorized

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim rocks her underwears as she covers an entertainment magazine

Juliet Ibrahim, 32, paraded her hotness as her image and brand is being used to market the Super Bold Magazine.

Apart from her luscious skin, Juliet’s curves are intact and charming.

She used the opportunity to speak about her aborted marriage, business, Nollywood career and other issues.

Juliet Ibrahim is a Ghanaian actress, film producer, singer and humanitarian of Lebanese, Ghanaian and Liberian descent. She won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards for her role in 4 Play.

See more images below:

