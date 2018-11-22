Uncategorized

“God is my sugar daddy, he bought my car for me” – Actress Liz Anjorin says

Actress Liz Anjorin speaks in an interview as she revealed that she gets nothing nor any assistance from any man, she says God is her sugar daddy.

Speaking on TVC entertainment splash, she said:

”These days, you have to mean a lot to a man before he would spend so much on you. When I said a ‘sugar daddy’ bought me a car, I was referring to God.’ ”Most of us, women are sometimes troublesome and naughty, and that is why it appears like there is always feud among us in the Industry. You should know that quarreling happens everywhere.

” I wouldn’t want to mentor any young person admiring me because they have no idea the extent I go to be who I am. They should take their mothers as their role models. Also, they shouldn’t fall for everything they see on social media.”




Tags

You may also like

Banky W plans To Sell His Range Rover Months After Getting Mocked By Some Girls

PRO Badmus’ savage reply to troll who urged her to wish Davido a happy birthday

DELSU female students forced to remove pants at gunpoint – Lady says

Lady shares her amazing transformation and how she achieved it

Burnaboy’s alleged ex, Stella, shades him for threatening Blac Chyna

Burnaboy warns Blac Chyna against coming to Nigeria

Fans react after seeing Curvy Princess Shyngle and Sarkodie together in Dubai

Minister of information & culture Lai Mohammed expresses sadness over the sudden death of OAP Tosyn Bucknor

EXPOSED: Goodluck Jonathan reveals key reasons why he lost 2015 presidential election to Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *