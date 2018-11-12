God will judge Buhari for always demeaning Nigerians before the world – Fani-Kayode



President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Paris for the Paris Peace Forum on 10th Nov, delivered an Address on “Illicit Financial Flows & Corruption: The Challenge of Global Governance”.

The president’s speech was at the Opening Ceremony of the event, which has 70 world leaders and governments in attendance, was held at the Grande Halle de la Villette.

However, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has faulted Buhari’s speech at the forum. In his address, the president was quoted to have said:

“Our experience in Nigeria is that financial crimes, such as corruption and fraudulent activities, generate enormous unlawful profits which often prove so lucrative that the threat of a jail term is not sufficient to deter perpetrators.”

According to the PDP cheiftain, it was wrong for Buhari to go abroad, in the presence of many world leaders, tag his people as thieves and all sorts of demeaning names.

In his words:

What type of leader goes to a foreign country,describes his own people as rogues and consistently says this sort of thing about them?

Buhari suffers from low self-esteem: he has a big chip on his shoulder.The only time he feels complete is when he runs down the Nigerian people.

I have never heard of a Nigerian leader that is as self-deprecating and unpatriotic as he is.None of our past leaders has ever denigrated or insulted the Nigerian people the way he keeps doing. God will judge him for demeaning us before the world and calling us what we are not.