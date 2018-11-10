Gospel Singer, Tope Alabi reveals her parents wanted her to be a Nun

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi has narrated how she lives a simple life despite being a celebrity and almost became a nun due to parental pressure.

The ‘eru ogo’ singer told saturday beat ;

“When I was about seven years old, my parents told me God was going to use me but I didn’t believe them, they actually thought I was going to be a Sister because I was born into a Catholic family. “I told them I didn’t want to be a Sister even though I loved Catholicism. They were worried that I didn’t want to go to the convent. My mother always insisted that I would work for God. Interestingly, I got my style of singing from my mother. Sometimes, when I sing, I listen to her voice in me,”



On living a private life despite her celebrity status, she said ;