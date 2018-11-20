Gov. Fayemi Visits Scene Of Ijero-Ekiti Bank Robbery That Left Two Policemen Killed (Photos)

The bloody scene of Monday’s armed robbery attack on Ijero-Ekiti police station,

where armed robbers killed two policemen before going to rob a bank in Ijero-Ekiti. (Photo: State House)

Armed robbers had attacked the Ijero-Ekiti branch of a new generation bank on Monday evening, blowing the doors with dynamite and allegedly making off with unstated sum of money. See the photographs, by Ekiti State Government: Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, with officials of Access Bank, Ijero-Ekiti branch, when he visited scenes of Monday’s armed robbery attack in Ijero-Ekiti…on Tuesday

Bullet marks on the walls of Ijero-Ekiti Police Station.

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; addressing police officers at the Ijero-Ekiti Police Station

(which was attacked by armed robbers on Monday), during his visit to the scenes of the armed robbery attack on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Eze Ayuba, with Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Abiodun Omoleye; at the Ijero Police Station during the Governor’s visit to scenes of Monday’s armed robbery attack on the police station and a new generation bank in Ijero-Ekiti.

