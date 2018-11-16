Government Worker Found Dead Inside His Room In Akwa Ibom

A young man, who works with an undisclosed Federal Government agency, allegedly hanged himself in his one room apartment, along NEPA Line, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, Vanguard reports.

It was gathered that the residents and neighbours only came to know about what happened when some of his colleagues at work came to check on him yesterday’s morning.

Although sources around the area said the man hails from Rivers state, they however said they did not know him very well because he was new in the area.

His identity could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, as people residing within the same compound refused to talk when newsmen visited the area yesterday.

A resident, who spoke to Vanguard on the ground of anonymity, said, “I don’t know anything about the man. It is like he moved into the apartment not long ago. Maybe those living in the compound may have better information about him.

“I only see him when he is going to work in the morning. In fact many people around here don’t know him by his name because he looks very gentle and he does not socialize.

“In fact, the news everywhere is that people in his office tried contacting him this morning (yesterday) through his mobile line when they did not see him at work and he did not pick up the calls.

“I think they decided to come to his residence here at NEPA line to find out why he did not come to work and when they arrived they dialled his number again and it was ringing inside his room.

“After several calls without response they decided to peep into the room and saw that he has hanged himself. That was how many people got to know what happened. And the police from C division also came to that compound this morning but they did not remove the body. That is all I can say about that”

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Odiko Macdon, said he was yet to be briefed about the matter, adding “however, I will call the division concerned to ascertain the authenticity of that information and if it is true proper investigation will be carried out.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria