News Feed

Governor’s Aide Assassinated After Ambush By Gunmen In Front Of Church

Gunmen

The camp of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has been thrown into mourning following the assassination of one of his aides Mr Yusuf Adabenege, by unidentified gunmen  in Okene town, Kogi State.

Adabenege, a Personal Assistant to the governor on Domestic Matters until his death, was reportedly killed alongside two of his aides while driving on Obehira-ege road in Okene.

He was at the forefront of re-election bid of the governor and also the custodian of Aneku Okuku Cementi masquerade of Obehira.

Reports say late Adabenege was ambushed at the front of Living Faith Church, Okuha Anatahu Okene Obehira road around 6:40 p.m. on Friday when a hand grenade was thrown at his convoy forcing the vehicle to stop abruptly.

He was said to have been dragged down from the vehicle and killed using a hand grenade that hit him on the head.

The gunmen also fired at his vehicle which resulted in the death of his driver identified as Musa immediately.

Following his death, security operatives were drafted in to man strategic positions around the city.

The state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who addressed the people of Ebiraland on Saturday morning on TAO FM  mourned the death of Adabenege.

He condoled with the people of Ebira, vowing that he would work with the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Crisis Worsens In Ogun APC As Governor Amosun Is Adamant, Insists On Akinlade

Corruption Allegations: Why We Can’t Arrest Oshiomhole – EFCC Tells Court

How I Met And Married Atiku Abubakar 47 Years Ago – Titi Opens Up

Kashamu Emerges Ogun PDP Gov Candidate

How Hot Prayers Allegedly Caused Fight Between Two Big Snakes In Anambra – Pastor Shares Photos

Horror As Abuja APC Chieftain Is Murdered By Gunmen, Wife And Son In Critical Condition

Actress Mercy Aigbe Stuns In Camouflage Outfit (Photos)

Love In The Air: Banky W And Wife, Adesua Mark Their Wedding Anniversary With Charming Words

I Still Kneel For My Husband – First Bank Chairman, Ibukun Awosika, Shares Her Sucess Story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *