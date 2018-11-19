Governor’s Aide Assassinated After Ambush By Gunmen In Front Of Church

Gunmen

The camp of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has been thrown into mourning following the assassination of one of his aides Mr Yusuf Adabenege, by unidentified gunmen in Okene town, Kogi State.

Adabenege, a Personal Assistant to the governor on Domestic Matters until his death, was reportedly killed alongside two of his aides while driving on Obehira-ege road in Okene.

He was at the forefront of re-election bid of the governor and also the custodian of Aneku Okuku Cementi masquerade of Obehira.

Reports say late Adabenege was ambushed at the front of Living Faith Church, Okuha Anatahu Okene Obehira road around 6:40 p.m. on Friday when a hand grenade was thrown at his convoy forcing the vehicle to stop abruptly.

He was said to have been dragged down from the vehicle and killed using a hand grenade that hit him on the head.

The gunmen also fired at his vehicle which resulted in the death of his driver identified as Musa immediately.

Following his death, security operatives were drafted in to man strategic positions around the city.

The state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who addressed the people of Ebiraland on Saturday morning on TAO FM mourned the death of Adabenege.

He condoled with the people of Ebira, vowing that he would work with the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria