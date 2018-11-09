News Feed

Halima Abubakar Goes Topless In New Photo To Hit Back At Body Shamers

Actress Halima Abubakar have gone topless in new photo shoot  to hit back at body shamers. According to her, some call her ‘fat’ while some see her as too slim. The awarding winning actress, took to Instagram to call out people who have body shamed by calling her names on her page.

Sharing this topless photo of herself, she wrote on IG:

“TO THE PEOPLE WHO CALL ME FAT.THEN AM TOO SLIM🤔🤔HMMM YOU CAN NEVER SATISFY SOCIETY.AM TIRED OF YOU ALL🔥🔥🔥LOOK AMAZING .❤️❤️ OMG 💋

Halima Abubakar  is a famous Nigerian actress. In 2011, she won the Afro Hollywood Best Actress award.

