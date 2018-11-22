Has Olamide ‘disowned’ Ambode, his father?

Popular Nigerian rapper cum singer, Olamide whipped up serious debate among his followers on Instagram, after a photo he shared.

The ‘Motigbana’ singer was seen in the post, which he shared on Wednesday morning with the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos state gubernatorial candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Almost everyone in Nigeria, are aware of the bond between the rapper and the governor of Lagos, Akinwumi Ambode. This was even shown in his verse, on Phyno’s song ‘Fada fada’, wherein Olamide revealed that Ambode is a father figure, who adopted him, when his father died.

Unfortunately, Ambode lost his party’s ticket to run for second term, to Hide Sanwo-Olu, with whom Olamide struck the pose in the photo.

It has caused both critics and fans to wonder, if the rapper/singer has now dumped Ambode for Sanwo-Olu.

See post