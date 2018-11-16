News Feed

Has Singer, Burna Boy Found Love? Check Out What He Posted On Instagram (Photo)

Burna Boy has hinted that he has found the one woman who has captured his heart.

The music star made the revelation on his Instagram page on Friday, November 16, 2018, where he posted a photo of a yet to be identified, beautiful woman.

In the photo, the singer is standing over the lady who stands with her back to the camera.

“I Found The One.” He went on to caption the photo.

Burna Boy’s post has divided his followers. While many think this is just a publicity stunt to get some attention so he can release a new single, others feel he may actually be in love.

