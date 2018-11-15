Uncategorized

‘He is never getting kissed again’ – Tonto Dikeh writes as she vows never to kiss her man again

Tonto Dikeh has now vowed to never kiss her man again. We all know how hard that vow is going to be.

The movie star is really disgusted after she made a recent discovery and it’s led her to decide that she’s never kissing her man again.

The mother-of-one found fried grasshoppers hanging on a shelf in her man’s house and when she asked him about it, the answer she got grossed her out. Sharing a photo of the grasshopper, she wrote:

Found these guys hanging on a shelf and i quickly turned and asked BABY hope you dont eat these…
Guess his answer??
Now I wanna puke at the sight of his LIPS…
He is never getting kissed again..
So pissed off ?????..
Like i feel violated ? OR im LITERALLY A Drama QUEEN
#Angryface

See post below;




