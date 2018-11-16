‘He Is Only Doing His Job’- Daddy Freeze Defends John Abayomi

Recall that yesterday, the alleged identity and profile of the founder of the Instablog9ja was revealed and this sent the internet into frenzy after years of people wanting to know the person behind the blog.

And lots of celebrities including Comedian Bovi, Special Spesh, Oyemykke, Broda Shaggi, and others are reacted on social media after his identity was uncovered.

And now OAP Daddy Freeze has also reacted but this time he has come to the defense of the alleged blogger.

He said:

‘If he is the one, here is what I have to say:

He has carried stories about me too before, but I cannot throw him under the bus for doing his job. My advice is; let’s all laugh over this and move on, while we are at it, let’s also remember the entertainment and information blogs like @instablog9ja, @lindaikejiblog and @bellanaijaonline gave us for free.