Heartbreaking: Catholic Priest Dies In Fatal Crash After Marking 1 Year Of Priesthood (Photos)

A Nigerian cleric identified as Rev. Fr Hosea Jatau Titus, has died.

The priest was the Assistant Parish Priest of Queen of Apostles Catholic Church Shinge, Lafia. He lost his life yesterday in a fatal auto crash along the Kwandere-Keffi road.

Local report show that Rev. Hosea died while returning from a mass.

An eyewitness said the priest had lost control of his car and rammed into a bridge along the road.

His very sad death came just two days after reportedly celebrating one year of priesthood.

Below are photos from the accident scene:

