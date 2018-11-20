Heartbreaking: Referee Who Lost His Mother Breaks Down In Tears After Match’s Final Whistle (Photos)

Ovidiu Hategan

Not only did Virgil van Dijk score the equalising goal to send Holland into the Nations League finals – but he also was on hand to console the referee at full-time.

Romanian official Ovidiu Hategan broke down in tears at the end of the game as the Oranje took on Germany in their final group game.

But just moments after scoring the crucial goal, Van Dijk went over to comfort the ref and then explained why.

Ovidiu Hategan broke down in tears and had to be consoled by van Djik

The Liverpool defender said: “That man broke down, stood with tears in his eyes because he had just lost his mother.

“I wished him strength and said that he had done well.

“It’s a small thing, but maybe it helps him.”

It was a classy gesture from the Holland captain – who was sent up front in the final moments after a scribbled tactics note – but it was not his first of this international break.

During the anthems ahead of Friday’s game with France, van Dijk handed over his jacket to his mascot who was feeling the cold in Rotterdam.

On the field last night, Germany were 2-0 up thanks to goals from Timo Werner and Leroy Sane.

It looked like the night was going to end in disappointment for Ronald Koeman’s side, who just needed a draw to reach next summer’s finals.

But Quincy Promes pulled one back with five minutes to go and Van Dijk got the pivotal goal with a well-taken volley with the clock reading 89:58 – cue wild celebrations.

Holland complete the line-up for the semi-finals of the Nations League, joining Switzerland, Portugal and of course England.

