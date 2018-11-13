Politics

Here are the two threats to 2019 elections – Sheu Sani

Federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani has highlighted two things that could mar the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

The Senator, who is currently representing Kaduna Central at the senate, on Tuesday noted that the two major threats to the forthcoming elections will be votes/voters buying and using state apparatuses to intimidate opponents.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, the Senator said that, using public funds massively to induce voters and misusing/abusing state institutions to manipulate the process will not be good for the elections ahead.

In his words;

There are two major threats to the credibility of the 2019 general elections; The massive use of public resources to buy votes and voters.

The cruel misuse and abuse of the state apparatuses to intimidate opponents,temper and manipulate the process.

Mass vigilance is the neutralizer.

You may also like

2019: Education will be the new oil – Ezekwesili highlights ways 80m Nigerians will be lifted out of poverty

2019: ‘I’ll lift 80 million Nigerians out of poverty’ – Oby Ezekwesili

APC and PDP have nothing to offer Nigerians – Donald Duke

God will judge Buhari for always demeaning Nigerians before the world – Fani-Kayode

My name is Adams Oshiomhole, I have fought the fiercest juntas without running to exile

FG must humbly apologize to Atiku – Shehu Sani

Nigerians troll Tambuwal as INEC fails to list him among candidates for 2019 governorship election

Why Atiku was searched – Minister of Aviation

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, involved in car accident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *