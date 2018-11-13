Here are the two threats to 2019 elections – Sheu Sani

Federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani has highlighted two things that could mar the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

The Senator, who is currently representing Kaduna Central at the senate, on Tuesday noted that the two major threats to the forthcoming elections will be votes/voters buying and using state apparatuses to intimidate opponents.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, the Senator said that, using public funds massively to induce voters and misusing/abusing state institutions to manipulate the process will not be good for the elections ahead.

In his words;

There are two major threats to the credibility of the 2019 general elections; The massive use of public resources to buy votes and voters.

The cruel misuse and abuse of the state apparatuses to intimidate opponents,temper and manipulate the process.

Mass vigilance is the neutralizer.