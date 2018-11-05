Arsenal ensured that their 12 matches unbeaten streak did not come to an end during their clash against Liverpool at the Emirates stadium yesterday.

The London club had gone down to a James Milner’s second half goal before rallying their troupes to get back into the game by pulling an equaliser through Alexandre Lacazette.

Sulzeer Jeremiah “Sol” A central defender,who had a 20-year career playing in the Premier League and was also part of the Arsenal team that became known as ‘The Invincibles’ for their undefeated 2003–04 Premier League campaign then took to his twitter handle at the end of the match to react by saying.

What he said: