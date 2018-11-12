Here Is How Chelsea Coach, Maurizio Sarri, Reacted To Breaking 26Years Old EPL Record

With the stalemate at home to Everton, Chelsea coach, Maurizio Sarri, Has now gone 12 Matches Unbeaten in a debut season, a feat unmatched in 26 years years of the English competition.

The former Napoli’s coach is now the first manager in premier league history to remain unbeaten in his first 12 matches in charge.

The goalless draw sets him apart with former Nottingham Forest boss Frank Clark, whose 11 games during the 1994/95 season had stood for 24 years prior to yesterday.

The visibly elated coach, whose side is the only team that has not tasted defeat across all competitions this season revealed at the end of the match that he would have preferred the maximum three points to the record.

What he said in full: