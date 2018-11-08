Here Is How Chelsea Coach, Maurizio Sarri, Reacted To Giroud’s First Goal Under His Tutelage

Oliver Giroud’s lone goal proved to be the difference for Chelsea during their clash with Belarus outfit, Bate Borisov, in their fourth group stage match at the EUROPA league competition.

The French International who was scoring his first goal of the season and also, his first under the tutelage of Maurizio Sarri rose high to meet Emerson’s cross and put it pass the helpless goalkeeper.

As a result of the impressive feat, the big coach revealed the following while addressing a post match conference.